Military care packages collected by area bank

A bank with several locations in North Central Wisconsin is collecting donations for military care packages.

Donations of non-perishable foods, games and toiletries can be dropped off at any Peoples State Bank location.

Organizers say it's a fun project.

"It is fantastic!" PSB President Scott Cattanach said. "All of us have at one time or another been away from home and it is great to be able to remind them that we did not forget them and that we are thankful for their service."

The collection runs through November 13.

