Military care packages collected by area bank - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Military care packages collected by area bank

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A bank with several locations in North Central Wisconsin is collecting donations for military care packages.

Donations of non-perishable foods, games and toiletries can be dropped off at any Peoples State Bank location.

Organizers say it's a fun project.

"It is fantastic!" PSB President Scott Cattanach said. "All of us have at one time or another been away from home and it is great to be able to remind them that  we did not forget them and that we are thankful for their service."

The collection runs through November 13.

For a list of donations ideas click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.