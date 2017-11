WAUSAU (WAOW) - Lambeau is our Petsaver for Thursday.

Shelter volunteers tell Newsline 9 he is a two-year-old German Shepherd.

He and a female German Shepherd were surrendered together to the shelter in Wausau.

Lambeau gets along well with his companion dog, and they could be adopted together. But volunteers advise if Lambeau is adopted by himself that he go to a home with no other dogs.

The fee for Lambeau is $175.