New store makes debut at Wausau Center Mall

Despite recent store closings, a new store has opened in the Wausau Center Mall.

Uff Da! opened its doors last weekend after spending more than eight years at the Cedar Creek Mall in Rothschild.

"We were in Cedar Creek for about 8 and a half years and we closed down in March so we could do our outside shows, we did 21 shows this year," said Uff Da! owner, Russ Erickson. "And ended up coming here this year."

The store carries a variety of signs, from light-up displays to wood work signs.

"The uncle may like Elvis, and somebody may like Betty Boop, or Harley Davidson or John Wayne and we [have] beer signs, door mats, cutting boards, just a wide variety of things you don't find in typical stores," said Erickson.

Erickson said the Wausau Center Mall is a thriving environment despite recent store closings.

"I talk to people locally and they say, 'you're setting up a store, oh is there anybody left down there?' There's 39 businesses down here and where else could you go in Wausau and catch 39 stores without having to drive from store to store?" questioned Erickson.

He plans to stay at least through spring. If business continues to be successful he will stay long term.