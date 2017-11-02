State bill could eliminate hunting age minimum

The Assembly is considering a bill to allow any child of any age to hunt in Wisconsin. Right now the minimum age to purchase a license and hunt with a gun is 12 years-old, and 10 years-old with a mentor. If the change passes, there would be no minimum age.

"You start getting much younger than 10, the comprehension of things is going to be less accessible or less received just because of their brain development and things like that," said Tim Fischer, a hunting safety instructor. "Not saying that it can't be done."

The republican-introduced measure would also wipe out the requirement that a hunter and mentor have only one weapon between them. Hunting instructors say age minimums aren't what matters because if a child doesn't pass their hunting safety class, then they can't get a license.

"If they can't handle the firearm properly and safely and they can't understand and retain the knowledge that we give, they don't get their certificate," Fischer said. "The home education, external education, hunter safety classes, things like that, that is what depends on how safe a child is with a firearm."

Hunter safety training is considered crucial.

A former law enforcement firearm instructor, Larry Bromberek, said, "they should go to hunter safety and learn properly. They could pick up some bad habits from an adult mentor."

He said he thinks it may be about the money.

"I think the state of Wisconsin would be very happy with that because they're going to be selling licenses," said Bromberek.

Bromberek thinks the minimum age should even be raised back to 12 years-old. He is also opposed to the elimination of the one-weapon rule.

Critics and supporters of the change agree one goal-- to make the right decision for today's youth.

If the change passes the assembly, it would move to the Senate.