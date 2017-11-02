Lockdown lifted at Lincoln Hills, staff member shares details - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lockdown lifted at Lincoln Hills, staff member shares details

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
IRMA, Wis. (WAOW) -

The search for contraband has ended at the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison, and the lockdown was lifted Thursday afternoon. 

A staff member who said she was working when the announcement of the search was made said it was "about time" it happened. 

She asked us not to use her name out of fear of getting fired.

She told us third-shift workers received a notice around 2 a.m. Tuesday the search would begin at 6 a.m. 

Though she welcomed the move by the Department of Corrections to search the facility, she is anxious about what will happen when DOC staff depart, leaving current workers outnumbered, and dealing with potentially aggressive inmates.

"We've done little shakedowns," the employee told us. "When that's being done, they become very agitated the rest of the day. This time, the whole place has been gone through. This has never happened, so we don't know what to expect. We're all thinking 'Now what are we all in for?' We're nervous, apprehensive... about youth retaliating more aggressively."

The DOC said operations are slowly returning to normal at Lincoln Hills, and youth visitation has resumed. 

