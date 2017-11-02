Internet safety tour comes to Wausau school

Middle school students in Wausau got a lesson in internet safety Thursday.

Attorney General Brad Schimel and representatives from Google held an assembly at John Muir Middle School to teach students how to be "Internet awesome."

They said kids are online now more than ever. Ninety-three percent of teens use the Internet regularly, and 75 percent have a smart phone.

"It's incredibly important for kids to stay vigilant and be safe online," said Amber Tillman, a program manager at Google. "And just for all of us to remember what you share online can say a lot about you, and it can shape your online and offline persona."

The program travels to hundreds of schools across the country.