The 2017 Edgar football team looking for much more than a state championship

State championships have become commonplace for Edgar high school football. However, this year's team is looking to become the best statistical group the program has ever seen.

As of now, the Wildcats have racked up 10 shutouts, one shy of tying their own state record set by the team back in 2009.

The team has also given up a total of just 12 points, eight less than the 20 the 2009 team gave up the entire season. If this year's team wants to break that record, they'll have to give up less than eight points during the next three games.

"It's always a possibility," head coach Jerry Sinz said in regards to the 2017 team breaking either record. "But I don't know how likely it is."

"If we're fortunate enough to win we'll have to play three more games and of course they'll all be against teams that are probably currently 11-0."

His players are confident they can rewrite the history books.

"I actually know a lot of those guys from that (2009) team," running back Will Raatz said. "We've been given a lot of crap that we're going to beat their record and they're not to happy about it."

Edgar will host Bangor on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in a Level 3 showdown.