Clark County upgrading communication systems

The Clark County board voted to build a new communication system Thursday afternoon. They'll be building new towers, dispatch and upgrading radios so that law enforcement, EMS, fire and dispatch can better communicate throughout the county.

Sheriff's officials said the system was getting near the end of its life.

"The local jurisdictions, the cities need to be able to hear this and be able to communicate properly, in the past we had problems with that, their system where it wasn't working," said Clark County Sheriff Greg Herrick.

Thursday, the county was deciding between Motorola or Tait for the project. Herrick said there was a large turnout of first responders at the meeting fighting for Motorola. The board opted to go with Motorola, a local company, over Tait, which is a New Zealand based company.

Newsline 9 has been following radio and paging problems throughout central Wisconsin. We most recently told you about the issues some Marathon County fire departments were having with their paging system which uses a Tait antennae.