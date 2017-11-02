DC Everest considering loan, referendum to fix schools

The DC Everest School District is looking to borrow millions of dollars and thinking about a possible future referendum. Thursday evening, the district invited community members, parents and business owners to tour through several schools that need work.

"To really start looking at our schools and what are the long range plans and what are the needs of our schools and how interested would our community be in supporting upgrades in some of our schools," said DC Everest School District Superintendent Kristine Gilmore.

School leaders pointed out the lack of handicap accessibility at several of the schools that would need upgraded. They are one of very few school districts in central Wisconsin that is seeing an increase in enrollment. They would like to add more classrooms and advance technology in the schools.

"If you eat lunch the only place you can eat lunch is the gym," said Gilmore. "Although we've done a lot to maintain them we really need facelifts in some of those, and we also need space."

The district is looking to take out a $25 million loan that wouldn't impact taxpayers. The district would pay it back over 20 years. However, the loan would be used for energy efficiencies such as lighting and air conditioning. To make other upgrades and renovations at the schools they would need a referendum.

Residents at the meeting said they were able to see the need and hope the schools get upgraded.