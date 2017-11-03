Fired teacher charged in biting of 2-year-old student - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fired teacher charged in biting of 2-year-old student

Posted:
ABC NEWS -

A preschool teacher accused of biting a 2-year-old student on the face has been arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to a juvenile in Louisiana.

News outlets report 28-year-old Heather Marcotte was arrested Wednesday after being fired from Northlake Christian School in Covington.

She told police she bit the boy in frustration over his behavior. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says the boy's mother noticed the bite mark on his cheek when she picked him up from school.

Northlake Christian says it takes kids as young as six weeks old and is a "special place where your child will be loved and nurtured."

In a statement, Head of School Monty Fontenot says: "We've handled it internally and there's no further comment."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.