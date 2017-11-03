Chippewa Falls parents charged after kids test positive for meth - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Chippewa Falls parents charged after kids test positive for meth

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WQOW) -

Hair follicles of a toddler showed the highest level of methamphetamine Chippewa County investigators have ever seen and now the parents face charges.

Molly and Thomas Mcglynn are charged with child neglect, possessing meth and maintaining a drug trafficking place.  According to the criminal complaint a search warrant served in September in Chippewa Falls turned up meth and drug paraphernalia. 

Hair follicle tests from the couple's six year old daughter and 18-month old showed significant levels of meth.  The toddler also tested positive for oxycodone, which investigators say could only happen through oral consumption.
The couple  will return to court November 7.

