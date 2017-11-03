Fish in Canada caught with gruesome wound from trash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fish in Canada caught with gruesome wound from trash

ALBERTA CANADA (KBJR) -

A man in Canada reeled in a disturbing catch.

Adam Turnbull posted pictures on social media of a Northern Pike, with what seems to be a Powerade wrapper around it's body.

As the pike continued to grow, the wrapper remained in place, mutilating the fish. 

Turnbull removed the wrapper and released the fish. In Turnbull's post he says, "Pick up your garbage. This is a Powerade wrapper which takes up no room in your pocket, until you get to a garbage can."

Turnbull's post on Facebook has been shared over 25,000 times, and has hundreds of comments. 

