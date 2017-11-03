15-year-old boy accused of ramming squad car in Milwaukee

Four teenagers are in custody for allegedly ramming a squad car in Milwaukee.

The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Thursday near 29th and Chambers streets.

Police said officers were interviewing the teens as part of an investigation when the car tried to get away by intentionally ramming the squad car, twice.

Officers arrested all four suspects at the scene. Police said the driver was a 15-year-old boy.

Investigators told WISN-TV the car was stolen.

No officers were hurt.

Police said they will present the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.