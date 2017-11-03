Neighbors react to sudden death of Baldwin man, his 14-week-old baby

A 14-week-old child and a 39-year-old man were found dead after police were called to a Baldwin home Tuesday on a report of a shooting.

The police department there says it didn't appear the infant had been shot, but she was unresponsive when officers arrived. Efforts to save her failed, according to a release.

The man, 39-year-old Jeffrey Long, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said they believed it was self-inflicted.

Police Chief Darren Krueger said a household resident called 911, and added it appeared the deaths happened on the same day.

Dyllon Johnson, 18, said he witnessed the aftermath from the home that's located almost right across the street from the deadly scene. Johnson said he saw the wife and mother of the deceased come out of her home.

"She came outside yelling and talking on the phone saying they've been trying for the baby for years, and saying why would he do this to her," Johnson said. "'We tried so hard for this baby.' And, you know, it's just sad."



The medical examiner says the manner of death for Aubree has not been determined.

Police say there is no threat to the public. The St. Croix County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct the investigation.