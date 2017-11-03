Elementary kids raise money for hurricane victims

Students from Riverview Elementary set a goal for $1,000 to raise for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma victims. After two weeks of fund raising, they gathered $1,648.

"We crushed our goal," 5th grader Bodee Beversdorf said.

The school presented a check to the North Central American Red Cross.

"It's amazing to see kids so young wanting to help others in need," Executive Director Wendy Savage said.

Savage said Wisconsin is a state that acts quickly to aid others when disaster hits.

"Our minds were blown when saw all the damage the hurricane caused," Beversdorf said.

Since the school managed to raise at least $1,000 the faculty is awarding the students with extra recess time.