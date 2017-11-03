SPECIAL REPORT: Made in Wisconsin - New Glarus - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

SPECIAL REPORT: Made in Wisconsin - New Glarus

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WAOW) -

Wisconsin has dozens of craft breweries but one brews and sells its beers -- only in Wisconsin.

In our Made in Wisconsin Special Report, Newsline 9's Melissa Langbehn takes you inside the New Glarus Brewery.

You will hear from the couple, who founded the brewery, which gave birth to brands like Spotted Cow, Moon Man and Two Sisters.

What are Deb and Dan Carey most proud of and why do they refuse to sell the beers outside of the Badger State? 

We have the answers Monday on Newsline 9 at 10.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.