Packers activate Biegel from physically unable to perform list

The Green Bay Packers have activated LB Vince Biegel from the physically unable to perform list, according to the team.

The 4th-round draft pick out of Wisconsin has been unable to play thus far due to the foot surgery he had in spring.

This move means Biegel could play his first game as a Packer on Monday against the Lions.

In other moves, the team has placed long snapper Taybor Pepper and S Kentrell Brice on injured reserve.

The team also re-signed long snapper Derek Hart, signed CB Donatello Brown to the active roster from the practice squad, and signed TE Emanuel Byrd to the practice squad.