U.S.A. National Wheelchair Team selection underway in Wausau

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Eight athletes are competing for five spots on the U.S.A National Wheelchair Curling Team in Wausau.

The Wausau Curling Club is hosting team trials.

Club volunteers said it's an honor to have the athletes competing on their ice.

"We have had wheelchair trials each of the past two years, but this is the first time we have hosted the paralympic team trials the wheelchair sport has been elevated to the paralympic status so, pretty cool," club member Jeff Stubbe said.

Once the team is named, the athletes will take part in a bonspiel at the club.

"There are 8 teams and 24 competitors who will be here this weekend," Stubbe said. "We are glad to be a part of this and our facility is world class. It is the largest in North America and probably the finest in the world."

