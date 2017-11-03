Newman volleyball's "drive for five" comes up short as Cardinals fall in state semifinal

Newman Catholic's quest for a fifth straight girls volleyball state championship came to an end in Friday's Division 4 state semifinal.

Despite a match-high 27 kills from senior Rylie Vaughn, the Cardinals fell to Clayton in a decisive fifth set, 15-8.

After dropping the first and third sets, Newman rallied for 25-23 and 25-20 wins in sets two and four to force the fifth.

"In the fifth set we were very confident and I think that a lot of balls slipped through up at the net," Vaughn said after the match. "It just didn't go our way."

Newman's loss ends a nearly unprecedented run of four straight state championships. Only one other program in WIAA history - Waupun (2001-2005) - had won four straight state championships.

"They have to just be so thankful that they were part of this program and that they were able to experience this year after year," Newman head coach Betty Lange said.

The Cardinals have qualified for state in nine of the past ten seasons.