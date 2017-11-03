Newman volleyball's "drive for five" comes up short as Cardinals - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Newman volleyball's "drive for five" comes up short as Cardinals fall in state semifinal

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect
ASHWAUBENON (WAOW) -

Newman Catholic's quest for a fifth straight girls volleyball state championship came to an end in Friday's Division 4 state semifinal.

Despite a match-high 27 kills from senior Rylie Vaughn, the Cardinals fell to Clayton in a decisive fifth set, 15-8.

After dropping the first and third sets, Newman rallied for 25-23 and 25-20 wins in sets two and four to force the fifth.

"In the fifth set we were very confident and I think that a lot of balls slipped through up at the net," Vaughn said after the match. "It just didn't go our way."

Newman's loss ends a nearly unprecedented run of four straight state championships. Only one other program in WIAA history - Waupun (2001-2005) - had won four straight state championships.

"They have to just be so thankful that they were part of this program and that they were able to experience this year after year," Newman head coach Betty Lange said.

The Cardinals have qualified for state in nine of the past ten seasons.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.