UPDATE: Wood Co. house fire started near living room

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -

Officials say a fire that destroyed a home in the Town of Seneca started near the living room and spread to the garage and attic.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Highway Q.

The family of seven was not home at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross has stepped in to help.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Firefighters were on scene for nearly six hours.

A house in Wisconsin Rapids is a total loss after a fire on Highway Q Friday just before noon.

No one was hurt, according to officials. Police said a pet was inside but firefighters got it out of the house. 

The road was blocked off for several hours, according to officials.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

