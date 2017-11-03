UPDATE: Wood Co. house fire started near living room

Officials say a fire that destroyed a home in the Town of Seneca started near the living room and spread to the garage and attic.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Highway Q.

The family of seven was not home at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross has stepped in to help.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Firefighters were on scene for nearly six hours.

