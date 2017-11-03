Officer identified in Crandon shooting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Officer identified in Crandon shooting

By Cassandra Ambrosius
CRANDON (WAOW) -

The officer who shot and killed a man after a traffic stop in Crandon has been identified as Ryan Wilson, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Dexter Baxter, 30, got into a fight with Wilson on the night of Oct. 22, according to authorities.

They said Wilson tried to render first-aid to Baxter, but Baxter died before arriving at the hospital.

Wilson suffered non-life threatening injuries during the altercation. He was treated and is now on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure during the investigation. 

Wilson has worked for the department for two years and was previously employed by the Forest County Sheriff's Department.

The DOJ said after further investigation, the case will be turned over to the Forest County District Attorney.

