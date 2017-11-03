Wausau man, 20, works out plea deal in sex assault of teen

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 20-year-old Wausau man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in the back seat of a car pleaded no contest to a reduced felony Friday in a deal that gives him a chance to avoid serious punishment, according to online Marathon County court records.

Nicky Groo was convicted of third-degree sexual assault of a child and three misdemeanors in the Oct. 30, 2016, attack in a rural area outside of Weston. A second felony - child enticement - was dismissed. He originally was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The plea deal includes a deferred entry of judgment agreement for three years on the felony conviction, with the judge ruling it will be dismissed if Groo complies with all terms of the deal, including committing no crimes, court records said.

The judge sentenced Groo to two years probation for the misdemeanors, which requires he have no contact with females younger than 18 unless supervised by someone 25 or older.

The then-15-year-old victim described Groo as the older brother of her ex-boyfriend, according to the criminal complaint. The girl told investigators Groo and another male picked her up in a car, they drove to a secluded area and smoked some pot before Groo got into the back seat of the car, pulled her pants down and used his hand to assault her.

The girl said she started screaming and Groo "got scared and stopped' although he was "laughing like a maniac," the complaint said.

The 28-year-old male who was driving the car told investigators the incident was "all consensual" and the girl never screamed and he did not hear "no," the complaint said.