UWSP students disappointed local Kmart is closing

A total of 63 Sears and Kmart stores are set to close across the country. One of them is in Central Wisconsin.

Sears Holdings made the announcement Friday that the stores will close by January. Liquidation sales will begin Nov. 9.

This development is the latest in a long line of closings for the company, which said it is all part of a streamlining process. Store leaders say more closures could be coming.

The Kmart near the UW Stevens Point campus is one of the stores that are closing. Students said it is the only store of its kind in walking distance to campus. Now they'll have to take a bus or drive to the nearest store.

"I think it's going to be a struggle for students, especially the ones on campus," said Nicole Pfeiffer, a UWSP student. "I know when I was in the dorms I was literally a block away from Kmart and it was super easy."

Students said even if they live right off campus, Kmart is still their most convenient store for everyday groceries.

In total, 350 Sears and Kmart stores have already been closed this year.