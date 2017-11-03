Thomas Street to reopen next week

Construction on Thomas Street in Wausau is expected to wrap up Wednesday or Thursday, according to the Wausau Department of Public Works.

"We're 99 percent done," said Director Eric Lindman. "We're going to finish up the paving this week. We'll start doing the striping and the paining and stuff next week, hopefully on Monday if the weather permits. And we're also going to start setting the programming for the stoplights."

The reconstruction of the road between 17th Street and 3rd Street began in May. Crews added additional lanes to ease traffic on the busy street.

It's a welcome sign for drivers and local businesses.

Sohin Patel works at the Mobil on the corner of Thomas Street and 3rd Street. He said they've taken a hit during the construction.

"It's been pretty slow, I'd say," he said. "It cut about 30 percent of our businesses, so them opening it up, that's gonna be pretty nice."

Phase two of the project, which consists of the stretch of road from 3rd Street to Grand Avenue, will be discussed next month.