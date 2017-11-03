Fire Dept: Check smoke detectors when changing clocks - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fire Dept: Check smoke detectors when changing clocks

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -

Daylight Saving time ends this weekend, and firefighters want you to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors when you change your clocks.

Safety officers at South-Area Fire District said batteries should be changed every six months. Meanwhile, detectors built into your home need to be changed every 10 years.

"Because most have their windows shut, so that's when a lot of gasses are getting in your home, " said Jacki Swatloski of S.A.F.E.R. "So it's a great time to just be like 'Yup, I need to check my alarms and check my batteries.'"

The fire department also said furniture is more flammable than it used to be, so it's even more important to make sure your detectors are working. 

