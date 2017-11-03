Sports Express - Level 3: Three area teams advance; stunned Edga - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sports Express - Level 3: Three area teams advance; stunned Edgar sees season end

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS - LEVEL 3

Division 3
Rice Lake 42, Antigo 7

Division 5
Amherst 52, Stratford 15

Division 6
Iola-Scandinavia 32, Marathon 12

Division 7
Abbotsford 50, Clear Lake 14
Bangor 16, Edgar 8
Fall River 8, Wild Rose 7

STATE VOLLEYBALL

Division 2
Luxemburg-Casco 3, Merrill 1

Division 3
Eau Claire Regis 3, Stratford 2

Division 4
Clayton 3, Newman 2

