The lineup for the 2018 Hodag Country Music Fest is in the works.

Here are the acts on the docket so far.

Thursday, July 12: Clint Black, Midland

Friday, July 13: Cole Swindell, LOCASH

Saturday, July 14: Toby Keith, Brett Young

Sunday, July 15: Neal McCoy, Chris Janson.

Newsline 9 will bring you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look in the event, complete with artist interviews and a backstage look at the biggest country fest in the Northwoods.