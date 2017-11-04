Western Wis. city to invest in solar energy

A Wisconsin food company is planning to invest in solar electricity aimed at increasing the state's solar capacity and reducing electric bills for rural customers.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that La Farge-based Cooperative Organic Valley has partnered with solar developer OneEnergy Renewables and the Upper

Midwest Municipal Energy Group on the project. It's expected to create about 29 megawatts of solar capacity in up to a dozen municipal utilities.

Organic Valley plans to purchase renewable energy credits for 40 percent of the new capacity, which will offset the company's electricity.

The company has invested about $6 million in renewable energy over the past six years.

The food company also plans to plant native flowers and grasses around the new solar panels to support bees and butterflies.