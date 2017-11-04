Hmong New Year celebration kicks off in Weston

The 2017-2018 Hmong New Year celebration began Saturday in Weston. Thousands of people attended from across the state and beyond.

"Three thousand to 3500 attendees every single year," said Long Lor, one of of coordinators of the event. "The vast majority of them are from Wausau here, however we do have people from all over the state, and also Minnesota."

The event featured dancing, singing, a fashion show, food and various vendors.

"I love everything," said Mang Xiong, who represented the Hmong Chamber of Commerce at the event. "The colors, the food, you know it's like a big reunion for the community. It's so fun, and to see everyone come together, get dressed up and have fun, it's just such a fun time."

The Hmong community is very tight-knit in the greater Wausau area. That sentiment is reflected in the nature of the New Year celebration, according to Xiong.

"It's a collaboration of the community as one, everyone coming together," she said. "It takes a village to also run the show as well, there's a lot of moving parts. Everyone is so supportive of everyone, of the vendors, everything like that."

The event continues through 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickers are $2 at the door.