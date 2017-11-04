Woodson History Center hosts genealogy workshop

The Woodson History Center taught a group of curious genealogy seekers how to trace their family tree.

The lesson included information on where to find historical data and how to access it.

"It's a fascinating job, really," said Gary Gisselman, who ran the event. "I think we can really connect people, just knowing where some of the records and some of the history lies."

Chris Clarke-Epstein attended the event. She's very interested in genealogy, and hopes to expand on the knowledge she already has on her family tree.

"Found out that one of my ancestors was the town floozy which, everyone wants to have royalty, I get the floozy," she said with a laugh. "I want to be able to add on to some of that."

