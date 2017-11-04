Latest JFK files say no evidence found of CIA link to Oswald - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Latest JFK files say no evidence found of CIA link to Oswald

The National Archives has released another 676 government documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It's the third public release so far this year.

Last week, President Donald Trump ordered all remaining records released to the public. He also directed agencies to take another look at their proposed redactions and only withhold information in the rarest of circumstances.

This represents the first in a series of rolling releases pursuant to Trump's directive.

Most of Friday's release comprises 553 records from the CIA that previously were withheld in their entirety. There also are records from the Justice and Defense departments, the House Select Committee on Assassinations and the National Archives.
 

