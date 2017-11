Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says his campaign for a third term will focus on proposals to ensure everyone in the state shares in economic prosperity.

Walker planned to launch his re-election campaign Sunday at a factory outside of Milwaukee. Walker tells The Associated Press in a Saturday interview his campaign themes will be focused on his plans for improving the economy, raising incomes, bettering schools and cutting taxes, with details to come.

Walker's Democratic opponent will be decided in an August primary. More than a dozen are either running or considering it.

Wisconsin Democratic Party chairwoman Martha Laning says no matter the candidate, Democrats will run and win on a message that Republicans have ignored working-class people to benefit the wealthy and special interests.