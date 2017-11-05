Police: Infant died from bite by family's German shepherd - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Police: Infant died from bite by family's German shepherd

Posted:
CLEVELAND (AP) -

Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family's German shepherd got loose from a kitchen area where it had been penned in and bit her.

Cleveland police were called to the home on the city's west side around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The child died several hours later at a Cleveland hospital.

Police say the infant was in a first-floor bedroom and suffered head trauma.

The 4-year-old dog was taken to a city kennel.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate, which is normal Cleveland police protocol in the deaths of children.

Police will confer with prosecutors about possible criminal charges.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.