Police: Infant died from bite by family's German shepherd

Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two months

George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7

Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.

CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacks

House Republicans unveil a tax cut plan that would slash the rate for businesses and also lower taxes for most Americans. But it would limit a cherished deduction for homeowners

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expressing confidence in the ability of the justice system to prosecute terrorists

Authorities in Los Angeles and New York say they have opened new investigations into Harvey Weinstein

Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student from China casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by security in a bathroom

Drones are changing how police carry out everyday tasks and bringing air surveillance to departments with limited budgets, but obstacles remain

As Trump prepares for Asia trip, US considers returning North Korea to list of state sponsors of terrorism

The rural Utah city of Blanding, one of the last "dry" communities in the Mormon-majority state, is asking voters this fall whether to allow beer and wine sales in town for the first time in more than 80 years.

Two months after Hurricane Harvey, one reporter's family still struggles to recover from only the latest in a series of storms to affect them. Still, they refuse to pack up and leave the city.

Local news outlets report that several people have been shot at a Baptist Church in South Texas.

Crowds of spectators are turning out to cheer on the runners in the New York City Marathon, under the watchful eye of an extremely heavy police presence.

Federal trial to start in Nevada for Cliven Bundy, two sons in armed standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up Bundy cattle in 2014.

The Trump administration has revamped a decade-old deterrence program for prosecuting immigrants in its get-tough approach to immigration.

Republican leaders of the Kentucky House of Representatives say they plan to hire a law firm to investigate a report that the House speaker settled a sexual harassment claim outside of court with one of his staffers.

A local sheriff says a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead.

When 23-year-old Timothy Coggins was found dead and disfigured beside a Georgia highway in 1983, the young black man's family and neighbors whispered that his killing may be linked to racism.

An 84-year-old doctor who has cared for patients in this tiny New Hampshire town for nearly 30 years is going to court in the hopes of winning back her license.

Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family's German shepherd got loose from a kitchen area where it had been penned in and bit her.

Cleveland police were called to the home on the city's west side around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The child died several hours later at a Cleveland hospital.

Police say the infant was in a first-floor bedroom and suffered head trauma.

The 4-year-old dog was taken to a city kennel.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate, which is normal Cleveland police protocol in the deaths of children.

Police will confer with prosecutors about possible criminal charges.

