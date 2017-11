Madison's mayor is proposing that all convenience stores in the city have quality security cameras and keep records for at least 30 days as a way to improve public safety.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Mayor Paul Soglin's proposed ordinance was introduced to City Council on Tuesday.

The cameras would be required to create high-quality images with a date and time stamp. Stores would also be required to post signs at all entrances and exits informing customers that video recording equipment is in use.

Chief Mike Koval says the police department supports taking such measures amid rising cases of gunfire and homicides.

The council will vote on the proposal at a later date. If it's passed, the ordinance would go into effect about six months later.