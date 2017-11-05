Badgers drop two spots to No. 6 in latest AP Poll

Despite remaining undefeated at 9-0 the Wisconsin Badgers dropped two spots to No. 6 in the latest AP 25 Poll on Sunday. The Badgers are the highest ranked Big Ten team and the only school to appear in the top 10. Ohio State dropped eight spots to No. 11, Michigan State jumped up to No. 13 and Penn State fell to No. 16. Michigan found itself ranked No. 21 and Iowa rounded out the poll at No. 25.

Wisconsin's next two games are at home against Iowa and Michigan, respectively. Saturday's matchup with the Hawkeyes will mark the first time this season that the Badgers will face a ranked opponent.

Alabama remained No. 1 where it has been since the preseason. Georgia stays put at No. 2. Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 3 and Clemson did the same to No. 4. Oklahoma jumped three spots to No. 5.