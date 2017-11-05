Marshfield community bowling to raise money for local pet shelter

Rose Bowl Lanes was packed on Sunday as people came out to raise money for the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.

The shelter rescues pets and meets the medical needs of the furry friends before hopefully getting them adopted.

Sunday, community members knocked down bowling pins to show their support and help raise money for the animals.

"We've been doing this for about six years and every year our events get bigger and better than the last event because people believe in what we are doing and what we have accomplished for our animals," said Karen Rau, President of the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.

The event included per-registration for bowling, raffles, and silent auctions. All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.