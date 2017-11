Police say a homeowner in central Wisconsin fired gunshots at an intruder who was in his house.

Authorities say the man entered a home in Berlin, in Green Lake County, about 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the homeowner fired shots at the man during an encounter. The intruder fled, possibly in a light blue minivan.

Officials continued searching for the man early Sunday. Police believe it was an "isolated incident" with "no imminent threat to the community."