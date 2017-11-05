Top 5 Plays of the Week: Nov. 5, 2017

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.

No. 5 - Mazie Nagel puts down a strong kill. Stratford loses a heart breaker at state. Tigers finish season at 44-2.

No. 4 - Karson Butt shows off his arm on a nice 40-yard pass completion. However, Edgar was upset at home by Bangor, 16-8.

No. 3 - Iola-Scandinavia's defense strips Marathon quarterback Donavan Free. T-Birds dominate and are one win away from the state championship game.

No. 2 - Abbotsford's Adam Seefluth with the touchdown. Falcons face Bangor in the state semifinals next Friday.

No. 1 - Marcus Glodowski slips past multiple defenders and takes it 80 yards to end zone for a score. Amherst is on pace to rush for more than 4,000 yards. Falcons are two wins away from their third straight state title.