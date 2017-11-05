Top 5 Plays of the Week: Nov. 5, 2017 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Top 5 Plays of the Week: Nov. 5, 2017

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.  

No. 5 - Mazie Nagel puts down a strong kill. Stratford loses a heart breaker at state. Tigers finish season at 44-2.

No. 4 - Karson Butt shows off his arm on a nice 40-yard pass completion. However, Edgar was upset at home by Bangor, 16-8.

No. 3 - Iola-Scandinavia's defense strips Marathon quarterback Donavan Free. T-Birds dominate and are one win away from the state championship game.

No. 2 - Abbotsford's Adam Seefluth with the touchdown. Falcons face Bangor in the state semifinals next Friday.

No. 1 - Marcus Glodowski slips past multiple defenders and takes it 80 yards to end zone for a score. Amherst is on pace to rush for more than 4,000 yards. Falcons are two wins away from their third straight state title.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.