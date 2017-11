Two juvenile boys are safe after their boat sunk at Navarino Wildlife Area in Shawano County Sunday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office said they received a call at around 5:15 p.m. about two boys in knee deep water.

Authorities said, their boat sunk and were standing on the submerged boat as they waited for help.

Firefighters and EMS rescued the boys by row boat after they signaled emergency responders with a flashlight.

Nobody was hurt.