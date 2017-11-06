Freshman Kobe King leads the way for Badgers in final preseason game against UW-Stout

True freshman Kobe King scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team past UW-Stout, 85-56, in the team's final exhibition on Sunday afternoon. King was efficient as he scored on six of his nine attempts. He also grabbed three rebounds and had three assists in a little more than 24 minutes of action.

The Badgers begin the regular season on Friday Nov. 10 when they host South Carolina St. at 6 p.m. Two days later they welcome the Yale Bulldogs to the Kohl Center for a 5 p.m. tip.