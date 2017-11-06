Texas church attack leaves 26 dead, small community reeling - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Texas church attack leaves 26 dead, small community reeling

By JIM VERTUNO
Associated Press

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) -- Authorities say a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire inside a small South Texas church, killing 26 people who ranged in age from 5 to 72.

The mass shooting occurred Sunday morning at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio. About 20 others were wounded in the attack.

Two officials who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity identified the gunman as Devin Kelley. An Air Force spokeswoman said records confirm Kelley received a bad conduct discharge after being court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his spouse and child.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr. described the scene inside the church as "terrible."

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

