Trump stands with Japan, denounces North Korean aggression

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

President Donald Trump is ratcheting up the pressure on North Korea, refusing to rule out eventual military action and declaring that the United States "will not stand" for Pyongyang menacing America or its Asian allies.

Trump, on the first stop of his lengthy Asia trip, is denouncing North Korea Monday as "a threat to the civilized world.

He exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.

Trump didn't modulate his fiery language on North Korea, declaring that Pyongyang imperiled "international peace and stability."

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed with Trump's assessment that "all options are on the table."

