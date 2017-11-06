Good Samaritan donates bike to victim of burglary

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Thais Parkinson's home was burglarized during Labor Day Weekend. Her three-wheeled bicycle, which she used often to get around town, was stolen out of her home garage on Oak Street.

Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers saw the police department's incident report and posted Parkinson's burglary as their 'Crime of the Week' on Facebook on October 24, 2017.

That's when a Beloit resident saw the post and decided to go to the Beloit Police Department and offer to give her three-wheel bike to the 80-year-old victim.

Lieutenant Richard LeFeber of Beloit Police Department said the anonymous donor "felt bad for the individual who lost her livelihood in this burglary and wanted to remain anonymous but donated a three wheel bike."

Beloit PD was able to contact Parkinson to tell her the good news.

"A police came on me this last week," Parkinson said. "I said 'what did I do wrong now?' He said, 'No. We have a bike'."

The anonymous donor, who eventually introduced herself to Parkinson, gave her a blue Schwinn three-wheeled bike.

"I so appreciate it," Parkinson said. "It's so wonderful what you did for an antique woman like me."

The burglary is still an open investigation and the original bike has not been found, but Parkinson is grateful for the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers for bringing light to her situation and of course, the anonymous donor.

You can see the Facebook post of Beloit Police uniting Parkinson with her new bike here.