Washburn teen collects Mickeys for Northland kids staying in hospitals

WASHBURN, WI -- Mikki Swanson has always seen herself in the happiest mouse on earth.

"Just growing up with the name Mikki, it's always been like there," she said.

But she said he couldn't follow her into her darkest moment.

"[My] bottom jaw was too far back so they had to break it and pull it forward half an inch and my top jaw was too far to the right so they had to break my top jaw to align with my bottom jaw," Swanson said.

She said going through double jaw surgery she never felt so alone.

"It was a month with my mouth closed," she said.

Even when people could visit, she said she couldn't talk to them.

"It was a lot of pen throwing, notepad throwing, a lot grunts, a lot of just crying and not being able to express how I really felt," Swanson.

She said the little things helped her through it.

"When I was there the nurse brought me a blanket saying this lady from around here makes these quilts and brought them to the hospital for the children who have to stay here," she said.

So Mikki Swanson, thought Mickey might be able to help in the same way.

"They had the idea like, you're in the hospital, you're not able to go out and have fun, here's a gift to cheer you up and that's what I want to give to the children in the hospitals," she said.

So far Swanson has collected a dining room of Mickey dolls she hopes to deliver to hospitals throughout the Northland, before the holidays.

"It used to be stacked but now it's kind of flooding and falling over," she said.

At first she said she was planning on just delivering to St. Lukes, where she had her surgery but since the campaign started on Oct. 20, far more than she ever expected.

"We have five from people shipping to us from amazon and I don't know who shipped it to us," she said.

Swanson said she's also collecting other toys and gifts, but sharing a Mickey from Mikki, makes it far more personal.

Mikki will be collecting Mickeys until December 8th.

She asks anyone hoping to give a Mickey, to drop one off or send it to her father's shop, Affordable Auto at 74285 State Hwy 13 in Washburn.