Anthony Weiner to report to prison by Monday

Former Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner, who was sentenced to 21 to 27 months in prison for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old North Carolina high school student, must report to federal prison by Monday, WABC reported Friday.

Weiner, 53, who pleaded guilty last May to a single count of transferring obscene material to a minor, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

The disgraced politician will serve his time in Massachusetts at the Federal Medical Center, Devens, located about 40 miles west of Boston. The facility houses more than 1,100 male inmates who require medical or mental health care. It also offers sex offender treatment.

At his sentencing in September, Judge Denise Cote said, "This is a serious crime that deserves serious punishment."

At the time, acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said in a statement, "Anthony Weiner, a former Congressman and candidate for Mayor, asked a girl who he knew to be 15-years-old to display her naked body and engage in sexually explicit behavior for him online. Justice demands that this type of conduct be prosecuted and punished with time in prison. Today, Anthony Weiner received a just sentence that was appropriate for his crime."

The sentencing marked the end of a six-year saga during which Weiner resigned from Congress, unsuccessfully ran for mayor of New York and separated from Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, who filed for divorce the day he was indicted. Weiner and Abedin are parents to a young son.