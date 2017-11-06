New small businesses move to downtown Wausau

After years of searching for the perfect location for their new restaurant, two area business owners finally settled in downtown Wausau.

Jim and Tee Daley, who currently run Basil in Weston, are getting ready for the grand opening of Daley's in the middle of November.

Jim said they searched other locations, but the downtown atmosphere is exactly what they wanted.

"The vibe is just right, and it fits well with our theme of the restaurant," Jim said.

The owners are bringing in a variety of different types of music, food, and drinks to downtown Wausau. Most of the products inside the building from furniture to ingredients are all made locally.

"All of our paintings are from local artists, and our craft beers are as well," Jim said.

The River District's executive director Elizabeth Brodek said she's excited for the owners to expand to the downtown area.

"It's nice to see less vacant spots downtown, and I know Jim and Tee will make a great addition to it," Brodek said.

Along with Daley's, another boutique recently opened up called Poppy's.

Store owner Raissa Dupuis said she's looking forward to being part of Wausau's small business family.

"Everyone in downtown is just so great, we're all trying to help each other out," Dupuis said.

Both Daley's owner and Poppy's said coming to downtown Wausau was a wise decision and they're confident in their future.