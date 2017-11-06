Store clerk arrested after allegedly faking robbery

A Wisconsin gas station clerk claimed she was the victim of an armed robbery, but she was the one who ended up in custody.

Investigators say Bianca Coleman called 911 last week, claiming two masked men walked into the BP gas station in Glendale, which is near Milwaukee.

According to court documents, Coleman said while she worked behind the counter, the men pointed a gun at her and stole more than $500 in cash, $5,000 worth of cigarettes and close to $2,000 in lottery tickets.

Coleman said before the suspects left, they destroyed store surveillance, but the store manager knew something was off. The store owner and police were able to retrieve surveillance, and what they saw blew them away.

"He does have footage of her stealing lottery tickets, them coming in the door, she's kind of smirking when they come in and opens the drawer," Melissa Olson, the store's manager, said.

Coleman was arrested and has been charged with theft.

Police are also investigating whether Coleman is connected to previous lottery ticket thefts.