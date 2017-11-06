Sen. Rand Paul assaulted at his home, has broken ribs and lung i - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sen. Rand Paul assaulted at his home, has broken ribs and lung injuries

BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WAOW) -

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was attacked Friday at his home.

Authorities are saying the senator was assaulted by a neighbor. They said he suffered five broken ribs and lung injuries.

The FBI and U.S. Capitol Police are investigating the incident. Assaulting a member of Congress is a federal crime; if convicted, the suspect faces serious fines. 

It's unknown when Sen. Paul will return to work.

The senator took to Twitter to thank supporters for their thoughts and prayers.

