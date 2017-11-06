Trial starts Monday for Wood Co. man accused in fatal shooting

The trial for a 58-year-old Wood County man accused of fatally shooting a man having an affair with his wife starts Monday, according to online court records.

Mark Kusters, 58, is jailed on $1 million bond following the Sept. 15, 2016 shooting that killed 42-year-old Richard Flynn at a home on 78th Street South in Grand Rapids, according to the criminal complaint.

Kusters waived his right to a timely preliminary hearing during a brief court appearance earlier this month, according to online court records.

Kusters' wife, Trina Kusters, told police her husband shot Flynn because he was angry Flynn was having an affair with her, the complaint said.

Trina Kusters said she had been out drinking with Flynn and a female neighbor that night. She said when she got home at about 1 a.m., she saw Flynn looking in the home's windows and her husband saw him too, the document said.

"Trina stated Mark said, 'I'm gonna (expletive) kill him' and went to retrieve his shotgun," court records said.

Mrs. Kusters said her husband confronted Flynn outside, told him he was going to kill him and Flynn responded "he didn't care because he wanted his wife," the document said.

The husband then fired one shot, Mrs. Kusters told police.

Flynn died about 2:30 a.m. after being taken to a Marshfield hospital, the document said.