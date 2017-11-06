Stevens Point hospital earns "baby-friendly" designation

Ascension St. Michael's Hospital is now recognized as a ''baby-friendly designated" birth facility, meaning it offers an "optimal level" of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies, Chief Administrative Officer Crystal Kirschling said Monday.

The designation came after an on-site survey and nearly three-year analysis by Baby-Friendly USA Inc., a program sponsored by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund, she said.

Ascension St. Michael's is the first hospital in north-central Wisconsin and one of only 10 in Wisconsin to earn the designation, Kirschling said in a statement.

Based on 10 steps to successful breastfeeding, the designation recognizes birth facilities that offer new mothers the information, confidence and skills needed to begin and continue breastfeeding their babies, the hospital said.

"This program is the gold standard of care," said Lora Harris, a nurse at the hospital's woman and infant center.